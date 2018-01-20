All the Android 8.0 Oreo Updates available thus far

We’ve been ushered into a new year with new gadgets, smart devices, and innovations introduced at the CES 2018 and there’s the Mobile World Congress coming up next month. After asking what smart product or phone to buy next, most of you may probably be asking “When on earth will your phone get the Android Oreo update?”. The cookie update has been elusive for most phones and we don’t really know why it’s taking Google, OEMs, and the carriers a long time for the Oreo to roll out for each and every device.

The Android devs are doing everything in their power to roll out Oreo updates as soon as possible and before the whole Android community starts talking about Android P.

We were teased with Android Pocky last year but no further information about the Android P. We just remember learning Android P will come to Nokia phones once the OS is available.

Below is a list of all the smartphones we know and have featured that already run Android 8.0 Oreo or are about to get it:

ASUS

ASUS ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 3 Series

ASUS ZenFone 4

BLACKBERRY (soon)

Blackberry DTEK 50

Blackberry DTEK 60

BlackBerry KEYOne

BlackBerry Motion

Essential

Essential Phone

Essential Phone Beta 2 Build

HTC

HTC U10 Unlocked

HTC U11

HTC U11 EMEA

HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10

HTC U11 Life Unlocked

HUAWEI

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro

Huawei Nova 2S

Honor 9 Lite

LENOVO

Lenovo K8

LG

LG G6

LG Signature Edition

LG V30 South Korea

LG V30 UK

LG V30 US

LGV30+ VERIZON (soon)

MOTOROLA

Moto G4 Plus

Moto X4

GOOGLE

Nexus 6P

Pixel and Pixel XL Verizon

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL

NOKIA

Nokia 2 Android 8.1 with Android Go

Nokia 3

Nokia 5 Android Security Patch

Nokia 5 Beta

Nokia 6

Nokia 7 (soon)

Nokia 8

ONEPLUS

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 5 (soon)

OnePlus 5 Beta

OnePlus 5T (soon)

RAZER

Razer Phone (soon)

SAMSUNG

Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro 2018

Samsung Galaxy S6 (soon)

Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge (soon)

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Lineage 2 Revolution Special Edition

SHARP

Sharp AQUOS R Compact

SONY

Sony Xperia L1 (G3311, G3312, G3313)

Sony Xperia XA1 (G3121, G3123, G3125, G3116, G3123)

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra (G3221, G3212, G3223, G3226)

Sony Xperia X (F5121, F5122)

Sony Xperia X Compact

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia XZ (F8331, F8332)

Sony Xperia XZ Premium ( G8141, G8142)

Sony Xperia XZs (G8231, G8232)

Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ1 Unlocked

XIAOMI

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

ZTE

ZTE Axon 7

UNOFFICIAL OREO PORTS: OnePlus One, Xiaomi Mi 5s, and Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus

OTHERS: Nexus Player

Android Oreo Advantage

Some of the Android 8.0 Oreo features and enhancements we know include the Dolby Atmos audio, faster charging and app load time, more security features, lockscreen can be dismissed by apps, system-wide theme support without root, new and additional Emojis, Wide-gamut Color, Ambient Screen, Extended Battery Life, Downloadable Fonts, Wi-Fi Settings, In-app Shortcut Pinning, Adaptive Icons, and Notification Dots.