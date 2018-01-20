All the Android 8.0 Oreo Updates available thus far

We’ve been ushered into a new year with new gadgets, smart devices, and innovations introduced at the CES 2018 and there’s the Mobile World Congress coming up next month. After asking what smart product or phone to buy next, most of you may probably be asking “When on earth will your phone get the Android Oreo update?”. The cookie update has been elusive for most phones and we don’t really know why it’s taking Google, OEMs, and the carriers a long time for the Oreo to roll out for each and every device.
The Android devs are doing everything in their power to roll out Oreo updates as soon as possible and before the whole Android community starts talking about Android P.
We were teased with Android Pocky last year but no further information about the Android P. We just remember learning Android P will come to Nokia phones once the OS is available.
Below is a list of all the smartphones we know and have featured that already run Android 8.0 Oreo or are about to get it:
ASUS
ASUS ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 3 Series
ASUS ZenFone 4
BLACKBERRY (soon)
Blackberry DTEK 50
Blackberry DTEK 60
BlackBerry KEYOne
BlackBerry Motion
Essential
Essential Phone
Essential Phone Beta 2 Build
HTC
HTC U10 Unlocked
HTC U11
HTC U11 EMEA
HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10
HTC U11 Life Unlocked
HUAWEI
Huawei Mate 9
Huawei P10 and P10 Plus
Huawei Mate 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Huawei Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro
Huawei Nova 2S
Honor 9 Lite
LENOVO
Lenovo K8
LG
LG G6
LG Signature Edition
LG V30 South Korea
LG V30 UK
LG V30 US
LGV30+ VERIZON (soon)
MOTOROLA
Moto G4 Plus
Moto X4
Nexus 6P
Pixel and Pixel XL Verizon
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL
NOKIA
Nokia 2 Android 8.1 with Android Go
Nokia 3
Nokia 5 Android Security Patch
Nokia 5 Beta
Nokia 6
Nokia 7 (soon)
Nokia 8
ONEPLUS
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T
OnePlus 5 (soon)
OnePlus 5 Beta
OnePlus 5T (soon)
RAZER
Razer Phone (soon)
SAMSUNG
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro 2018
Samsung Galaxy S6 (soon)
Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge (soon)
Samsung Galaxy S8
Samsung Galaxy S8+
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Lineage 2 Revolution Special Edition
SHARP
Sharp AQUOS R Compact
SONY
Sony Xperia L1 (G3311, G3312, G3313)
Sony Xperia XA1 (G3121, G3123, G3125, G3116, G3123)
Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra (G3221, G3212, G3223, G3226)
Sony Xperia X (F5121, F5122)
Sony Xperia X Compact
Sony Xperia X Performance
Sony Xperia XZ (F8331, F8332)
Sony Xperia XZ Premium ( G8141, G8142)
Sony Xperia XZs (G8231, G8232)
Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ1 Unlocked
XIAOMI
Xiaomi Mi A1
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
ZTE
ZTE Axon 7
UNOFFICIAL OREO PORTS: OnePlus One, Xiaomi Mi 5s, and Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus
OTHERS: Nexus Player
Android Oreo Advantage
Some of the Android 8.0 Oreo features and enhancements we know include the Dolby Atmos audio, faster charging and app load time, more security features, lockscreen can be dismissed by apps, system-wide theme support without root, new and additional Emojis, Wide-gamut Color, Ambient Screen, Extended Battery Life, Downloadable Fonts, Wi-Fi Settings, In-app Shortcut Pinning, Adaptive Icons, and Notification Dots.