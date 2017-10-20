Don’t think that the Sony Xperia XZ Premium isn’t doing well in the market just because this particular model is being sold at a discount. Going on sale doesn’t always mean bad news. In fact, this device is getting more love from Sony as it is promised the Android Oreo update. We learned about this last month and said the XZ Premium will be enhanced with the XZ1’s features with Android 8.0.

There was no timeline provided but now we know it will roll out sometime in December. Another good news, the Red version of the smartphone has recently launched in Japan.

The Rosso version of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium will be out in Japan next week, October 27. It will be ready for purchase from docomo. There is no mention if this red Xperia XZ Premium will be released anywhere else in the world or even at least in the United States. We’re guessing Sony will decide to release it later this year since a red phone is attractive. The Pink and Chrome color options are now on sale on Amazon so it is likely the Rosso Red Sony Xperia XZ Premium will also be available.

Aside from Rosso Red, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is also ready in three other colors: Deepsea Black, Bronze Pink, and Luminous Chrome.

