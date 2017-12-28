The LG G6 started the bezel-less trend with its 18:9 FullVision display. Other brands soon followed with their own versions of true fullscreen views. It may not be 2017’s top bestseller but it is one of the best flagships we know. The phone launched with Nougat but it has yet to receive Android Oreo. Now we’ve got information that the Oreo update is almost ready. The beta version is believed to be out in China which means it will roll out in other markets soon.

There is no official announcement or release yet by the South Korean tech giant but the screenshots are in Chinese. We see some features and changes we already know including snooze notifications from apps, App Shortcuts, and adaptive app icons.

This particular software version is ready for various LG G6 models: LGM-G600KR, LGM-G600L, LGM-G600LP, LGM-G600LR, LGM-G600K, LGM-G600KP, LGM-G600S, LGM-G600SR, and LGM-G600SP.

The LG G6 which is now discounted on Amazon will soon be replaced by the LG G7. The premium LG V30 is slowly overshadowing the 2017 flagship but before it happens, LG must release Android 8.0 Oreo for the G6 phone. The V30 is receiving Oreo but only in South Korea, at least, for now.

VIA: Android Central