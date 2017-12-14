Another Honor smartphone is about to be released by Huawei. The Honor 9 is getting another sibling in the form of the Honor 9 Lite. The phone was recently spotted on TENAA which means the device will roll out soon in China and hopefully soon, in other key markets. We’ve seen some images plus information on the specs and features of this new phone offering from the No. 1 Chinese OEM.

The Honor 9 Lite comes equipped with a 5.65-inch screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080p+ display resolution, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, a Kirin 659 processor, and a 2900mAh battery. Details are scarce but we’re almost certain this Huawei Honor 9 Lite is for real.

The smartphone already runs Android 8.0 out of the box. There are four cameras as both front and rear imaging systems have dual cameras. The phone is also said to still have the standard audio jack. We don’t expect Huawei ditching the 3.55mm headphone jack anytime soon.

Huawei is set to make a formal unveiling on December 21, Thursday. We’ll see then how the Honor 9 Lite will be better or different than the other mid-range Honor Android phones.

