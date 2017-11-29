The LG V30 first came to our senses back in February when we heard it would run 6GB RAM and a Snapdragon 835 chipset. After numerous rumors, leaks, and speculations, it was officially announced in August and we’ve got our hands-on feature already. The phone arrived with the LG UX 6.0+ for better customization and advanced security features plus HD TouchSense technology. It’s the first device to support 600 MHz LTE and is more powerful with the Qi power charging tech.

No doubt the LG V30 has advanced specs but unfortunately, it’s software isn’t as impressive. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box but can be easily upgraded to Android 8.0. The phone has two variants, the H930 or H930, and both have a bootloader. Just like last year, LG allows unlocking of the bootloader. The two variants specifically support the company’s very own bootloader unlock tool. It’s only for the UK version, at least, for now. We’re crossing our fingers the US models will also be added to the list.

The LG Developer has a list of more device that supports bootloader unlocking. The LG V30 variants mentioned are just two. Other models include the following: LG G6 (US997 and H870), LG V20 (US996), LG V10 (H960A), and LG G4 (H815).

VIA: Android Police

SOURCE: LG Developer