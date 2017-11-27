Sony isn’t late when it comes to releasing the new Android OS version each year. It’s one of the first OEMs to start testing the Oreo platform. After being part of Sony’s Open Device Program, the phones were added to the Android Open Source Program and now they are ready for the Android 8.0.0 firmware update. The Xperia XZ and the Xperia XZs can be upgraded to 41.3.A.0.401 build. That’s from 41.2.A.7.76 for both devices.

The Sony Xperia X Performance will also receive the same update in the coming weeks or days. As promised, the Oreo update is released for several Xperia phone models including the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia X Compact, Xperia Touch, and Xperia XA1 Plus. This is aside from the AOSP for dozens of Xperia devices.

The Android 8.0 Oreo release will add improvements and new features for the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs such as Reminders, Xperia Actions, App Shorts, Smart text selection, and Autofill. You can take advantage of useful prompts for unfinished tasks like drafts in messages or emails. The device can suggest settings based on your previous and regular usage.

Android Oreo on the Xperia phones can also contextually recognize and suggest useful options based on your selected text. Meanwhile, shortcuts have been redesigned. Autofill then allows a user to save personal information and easily fill in forms in the future.

VIA: XPERIA Blog