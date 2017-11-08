T-Mobile is offering two new premium flagships phone in time for the holiday shopping season. If you’ve been wanting to get the LG V30+ or the rugged Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, now is the time because the Un-Carrier has recently announced availability and pricing of the two. We know the LG V30+ first launched on one carrier but it was also soon offered by US Cellular. This time, T-Mobile is giving consumers more options where to buy the bigger LG V30.

We’ve been saying that it’s coming to T-Mobile with Band 71 ready. It will be up for purchase beginning November 17 and you can use it on the super-advanced LTE network. To review, specs and features of the LG V30+ include a 6-inch OLED screen, 16MP and 13MP dual rear cameras, 5MP selfie shooter, 128GB onboard storage, and a 3300mAh battery. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and we know it will receive Oreo once the new version is ready. T-Mobile is selling the LG V30+ for $850 but you can get it for $30 per month for 24 months (Equipment Installment Plan) and with a $130 downpayment.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, the rugged premium phone will also be available on the same day, November 17, from T-Mobile. Physical stores will then receive it on the 22nd. This S8 Active is the more rugged and durable version of the Galaxy S8 that comes equipped with a shatter-resistant display, 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing cam, and its 600 MHz capability. With a $100 downpayment, pay only $30 monthly fee for two years of $29/month on JUMP! On Demand for 18 months.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and the LG V30+ can be best enjoyed on T-Mobile’s 600 MHz LTE network. Check out T-Mobile for more information on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and LG V30+.

