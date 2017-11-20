After the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8, here’s another premium Android smartphone available for purchase at the Microsoft Store–the recently announced Razer Phone. We’ve been anticipating for this so-called ultimate gaming phone and we’re a bit surprised Microsoft is selling it. Don’t get us wrong though. We’re not complaining that you can find one on the Microsoft Store aside from Razerzone.com where it’s listed with a $699.99 price tag.

Interestingly, the page says the Razer Phone is ‘out of stock’ with free shipping and free returns. To review the specs and features, the Razer Phone comes equipped with a 5.7-inch screen with 120 Hz UltraMotion display, Quad HD resolution, 12MP dual rear camera setup, 8MP selfie shooter, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 2TB, 8GB RAM, dual front-firing speakers, Dolby ATMOS, THX-certified audio, DAC audio adapter, and a 4000 mAh battery.

The Razer Phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ for fast charging. It runs on Android Nougat but it will receive Android Oreo very soon.

This Razer Phone from Microsoft Store is compatible with the Microsoft Launcher app. It’s just one of the three Android phones ready for purchase online.

SOURCE: Microsoft