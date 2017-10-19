Way back in January, we heard the rumor that Nokia will release about six or seven smartphones this year. We’ve already seen the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 powered with Android. There’s also the new Nokia 3310. Some information pointed to Nokia 7 but we forgot about it since HMD Global introduced the other models. The Nokia 8 was recently announced and we’re already anticipating for the Nokia 9. And so we’re surprised when the company unveiled the Nokia 7.

This Nokia 7 is another thing of beauty. It’s a compact phone made with 7000 series aluminum, glass finish, and 3D glass back in a size that is just right for your hand or pocket. The phone features a 5.2-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, Dual-Sight ZEISS imaging, and OZO Audio. It runs Android Nougat but it can be upgraded to Android Oreo once ready.

Like the Nokia 8, this one comes with the ‘Bothies’ feature for split screen imaging, taking photos and videos from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The Nokia 7 boasts a luxurious look, thanks to the aluminum chassis on a 7.9mm slim body. You can choose from either the Matte White or Gloss Black version.

Other special features of the Nokia 7 include 30fps 4K video recording and high-fidelity surround sound. It will be ready for sale in China starting October 24 for ¥2,499 ($377) and ¥2,699 ($407) for the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. You can also pre-order on Tmall, Suning, and JD.com if you can’t wait for next week.