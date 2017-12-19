The Axon 7 is one of ZTE’s most successful phone series to date. It’s been out for over a year now and it has already received a number of variants including the Axon 7 Mini and Axon 7 Pro. ZTE’s flagship phone is a bestseller because of its high-end specs and mid-range pricing. The phone has already reached the United States and as expected, it made waves in the country.

The smartphone has gotten numerous software upgrades so we know it’s up-to-date from a minor software update to Android 7.0 Nougat and for some, Android 7.1.1. And soon, the smartphone will be running Android 8.0 Oreo as ZTE just announced a team of developers has started working on the new mobile OS version.

There is no specific date or timeline provided. We just know it’s coming. We’re assuming in 2018 already since we’re less than two weeks away from year-end. A ZTE representative shared the good news in a forum and posted the following message:

We are announcing now that we are already developing android 8 for the Axon 7, your positive feedback has been inspiring us a lot and made us very happy and because of this we try to get it customer ready as soon as possible for the best customers in the world, and I ask for your understanding because we still need some time to perfect it.

The company needs time to work and finish development so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Z-Union