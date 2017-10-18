Lenovo isn’t exactly a name that comes to mind when talking about smartphones but the company now owns Motorola. The latter has more phones to offer but there are still Lenovo phones that are available in the market. The latest model we featured was the Lenovo K8 Note which was launched in India with dual cameras. That one only runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat so we’re curious if Oreo will ever be ready.

Lenovo announced that the A6000 can be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. The next series we know that can get the update is the K8 series. It will receive Oreo next year in either June or July. This is just a tentative schedule because anything can still happen. A mid-2018 release is about eight months from today. Honestly, that’s a long time of waiting and by then, Android P would have been announced already.

Lenovo seems to be slow in making progress but we’re just glad the K8 phones will get the cookie update. As they always say, “it’s better late than never”. And now we’re curious if Lenovo will still launch new Android phones in 2018. The company’s slowdown in the mobile market may indicate it will discontinue in the smartphone game. That should be fine because Motorola, a brand Lenovo now owns, is still doing well.

VIA: Android Police