We’ve been saying this and looks like it’s happening real soon: the Nokia 8 is getting Android 8.0 Oreo. The device has hit benchmarking sites like Geekbench and GFXBench recently. New documents have the Android 8.0 listed which means it is almost ready. It’s only a matter of days or weeks before Nokia publicly rolls out the update.

No doubt the Nokia 8 will be the first Nokia Android to be powered by Oreo. The other Nokia phones will follow but for now, Nokia is focusing on testing the Oreo-powered Nokia 8.

As with other Android Oreo smartphones, the Nokia 8 will allow Google Assistant integration for third party apps, have new emojis, get a Wide-gamut Color, Ambient Screen, Extended Battery Life, Downloadable Fonts, Wi-Fi Settings, In-app Shortcut Pinning, Adaptive Icons, and Notification Dots among others.

After the Nokia 8, expect the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 to also get the Android Oreo. There’s no timeline though but at least we have confirmation.

HMD Global doesn’t have any reason not to upgrade from Android 7.0 Nougat or to delay the rollout since there are only three Android phone models. Nokia is usually early in releasing updates. If you may remember, the Nokia 5 received the September Android Security Patch way ahead of the Google Pixel or Nexus phones and even before the Android team makes the official announcement that the patch is ready.

VIA: NPU