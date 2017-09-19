Will the Moto G4 line be updated to Oreo or not? Yesterday, we told you that Motorola reportedly has taken back a promise for Oreo update for the G4 line. Apparently, there were only errors in the marketing materials. This is according to a Motorola representative who reached out to us and confirmed Android O will be coming to the Moto G4 Plus.

Motorola also reiterated that it’s been the company’s general practice for the Moto G phone to receive at least one major OS update for each device. It may take some time though but at least we’re certain now: the Moto G4 Plus will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. Motorola believes in the importance of keeping promises so it will upgrade the flagship phone from last year.

Read the official statement of Motorola below:



It’s been brought to our attention that there were some errors in our marketing materials around Android O upgrades for Moto G4 Plus. This was an oversight on our part and we apologize for this miscommunication. It’s our general practice for the Moto G family to get one major OS upgrade per device, but it’s important to us we keep our promises, so in addition to the N upgrade it has already received, we will be upgrading Moto G4 Plus to Android O.

Because this is an unplanned upgrade, it will take some time to fit it into our upgrade schedule. Watch our software upgrade page for more information.

SOURCE: Motorola