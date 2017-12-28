The OxygenOS 5.0 Android O OTA is now ready for the OnePlus 5 phone only a few weeks after the beta was released. We know the same version is coming to the OnePlus 5T as the German group of the Chinese OEM shared the good news the Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta is headed to the OnePlus 5T over on Twitter.

There is no mention when the update will be ready but the Open Beta for Android Oreo for the OnePlus 5T is. This is the test version that may still be full of issues. Those OnePlus 5T users trying the beta are recommended to share their feedback and suggestions to improve the next OxygenOS. The over-the-air (OTA) notification will be received sometime in January but you can always check and update manually.

This Open Beta for the OnePlus 5T will deliver the same features and enhancements such as a new Camera UI, optimized launcher, photo quality enhancements, laces tab on Gallery, Shot on OnePlus feature, Clock alarm calendar, history on Calculator, and Portrait Mode beauty effect. This version is said to have the latest Android security patch, some Wi-Fi and Battery Saver optimizations, Parallel Apps, better Quick Settings and Lift up display, and other System improvements.

https://twitter.com/OnePlus_DE/status/945987804210667520/

VIA: XDA Developers

SOURCE: OnePlus