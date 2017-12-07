Just when you thought the year is almost over for LG, the other South Korean tech giant surprises the mobile industry with the new LG Signature Edition. This phone arrives after the premium V30. The phone is said to be a super premium device and is launched as a limited edition. Only 300 lucky people can get to own this new Android offering.

We know there are people willing to shell out a high amount for any gadget but we’re not sure why this is priced at around $1,800 which is two million won. Obviously, it is more expensive than the current flagships from LG and even Apple’s iPhone X which is sold at about 1.63 million won in South Korea.

The LG Signature Edition phone looks luxurious and classy in black and white. It looks simple in design yet with premium feel, thanks to the zirconium ceramic materual used. You can have your name or initial engraved at the back for a more personal touch. When it comes to specs, the phone equipped with a 6-inch OLED display, 256B storage, 6GB RAM, 3300mAh battery, dual camera setup, and Qi wireless charging. The phone also features LG Pay and already runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

We know LG’s Signature brand is for premium TVs and home appliances. The Signature Edition phone is a first and we have yet to see how the market will respond to it. LG Signature products actually do well but we’re curious how the phone will perform. We’ll see.

SOURCE: LG