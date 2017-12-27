Xiaomi started searching for stock Android Oreo beta testers for the Mi A1 phone earlier this month. A number of phone owners responded and so many people got to test the Oreo program. A few phone users shared their happiness with the new software, saying the animations are smoother than on Nougat. As with other Oreo-powered smartphones, the M1 A1 gets several major changes like autofill, smart text selection, picture-in-picture, and notification dots.

This Android 8.0 update for the Xiaomi Mi A1 is also said to add fast charging support to the phone as charging to full 100% was done within 1.5 hours after the update. Before Oreo, charging from zero to full took two hours. But then again, the charger used by the user was a OnePlus 5t charger. It is interesting to note the phone doesn’t officially support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 but charging was noticeably faster on Oreo.

The Oreo version released for the Xiaomi Mi A1 isn’t stable yet so we can expect more changes, new features, and other enhancements. If you don’t have a Xiaomi Mi A1 and you live in India, you can take advantage of the price cut. Xiaomi is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the Mi A1. The Rs 13,999 which is about $218 in the United States is more affordable than ever. The phone is more attractive as a possible Moto G5S Plus and Nokia 6 rival.

SOURCE: MIUI