Huawei rolled out the Mate 10 series a couple of weeks ago. It includes the Huawei Mate 10 and the Huawei Mate 10 Pro models that both run Android 8.0 Oreo. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro rules DxOMark but still doesn’t beat the Pixel 2. However, with a score of 97, that beats the Apple iPhone 8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Before this two reach the UK, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite was also launched in Europe with four cameras. Now the two is ready to be released in the UK, complete with their larger screens and premium prices.

For one, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be available in Europe for €799 (£699, UK) which is around $930. The UK pricing is still lower than the £799 of LG V30 and £869 of the Galaxy Note 8. To review the specs of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, it sports a large 6-inch OLED screen, FHD resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 970 chipset, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, 8MP front camera, 20MP and 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome and RGB), USB Type C, and a 4000mAh battery.

The phone doesn’t offer microSD card support so there is no memory expansion. What’s more interesting about this smartphone is the AI processor that is said to recognize objects and scenes in real-time which can then be useful to the phone owner. It runs the latest Oreo OS topped by the EMUI 8 interface.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be released in the market in the UK this coming November 17. The £699 price is already for the unlocked and SIM-free version.

SOURCE: Huawei