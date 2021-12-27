We’ve been hearing about the rumored new smartwatch from Huawei the past few weeks and now we have official confirmation that it does exist. The Chinese OEM announced the Huawei Watch D and as rumored, it does come with premium health-tracking features, specifically ECG and blood pressure monitoring. These features will, of course, be dependent on countries’ FDA approval but for now, it seems the wearable will only be available in China anyway so that shouldn’t be an issue.

The Watch D comes with fluoro-rubber straps and you have the option for medium (11.8cm long) and large (13.3 cm long) sizes. It is encased in aluminum alloy and comes in two colors – Black and Titanium. The smartwatch has a 1.64″ AMOLED color touchscreen with 456×280-pixel resolution and 326ppi pixel density. Battery size is not indicated but the product page says it can last up to 7 days in normal usage.

Of course, the highlight of the wearable is its health-tracking features. It uses Huawei TruBP which uses micro air pumps and airbags for its wrist-based blood pressure measurement. To get a + 3mmHg error margin, it users a high-precision pressure sensor, a pressure feedback control circuit, and a low flow resistance gas path. For the ECG, they’re using TruSeen 5.0+ technology which uses eight circular photoelectric sensors. To have more accurate results, it uses PVD-coated ECG electrodes and luminous sources with a curved glass sapphire lens. These elements are able to filter out any interference for the trackers.

Because of these features, they are promoting the Huawei Watch D as a tool to detect things like Atherosclerosis, Arrhythmia, and Sleep Apnea risks. It has been registered as a Class II medical device in China and they partnered with 301 local hospitals to test the accuracy and reliability. Of course, it has the usual health and fitness features including a step counter, heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level monitor, temperature sensor, etc. It also has multi-functional NFC and is IP68 dust and water-resistant.

The Huawei Watch D is now available in China and is priced at CNY 2,988 or around $470. But there’s no news yet if it will be available in other markets so we’ll have to wait for another announcement regarding that.