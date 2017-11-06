Usually, OnePlus would focus on their current flagship when it comes to developing new software. That doesn’t seem to be the case this year – as the OnePlus 3 and 3T both now have open beta software for the upgrade to Android Oreo, but the OnePlus 5 still remains in closed beta. If ever you were wondering if you could get your hands on that software for the OnePlus 5, look no further.

The upgrade path for OnePlus devices is pretty predictable. First they test out new software – especially upgrades to a newer Android version – internally via a closed beta. This will get expanded into an open beta which some OnePlus users do choose to take part of, until it finally gets released as a stable build.

While the OnePlus 3 and 3T now have open beta builds of Android Oreo software, the OnePlus 5 is still in closed beta. But that particular build seems to have leaked, via the website 24/7 Techie. We warn you that since this is a closed beta build, a lot of the features might not be working, and this is very far from stable to be a daily driver.

That said, if you want to give it a try, check out the source link or this mirror download link. It would seem that Oreo’s newest feature are available in this leaked build, but not the Project Treble partitioning which would make updating and patching that much easier.

VIA: XDA