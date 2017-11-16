The ‘Lineage 2 Revolution‘ game has been out for public consumption since June after being listed for pre-registration. Netmarble’s popular RPG title has been making waves that Samsung is taking advantage of its popularity by launching a special edition of the Galaxy Note 8 targeted for fans of the MMORPG. Samsung, Netmarble, and SK Telecom carrier in South Korea worked together to come up with this special deal that combines the two of the biggest products in the market today–the Galaxy Note 8 and Lineage 2 Revolution.

Pre-order has begun in South Korea for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Lineage 2 Revolution Edition. It’s just the same Galaxy Note 8 but part of a more expensive bundle that costs about $1,190. The pack already includes a free Samsung DeX, HDMI cable, Lineage Game collectibles, Allo Battery set, and a Nemonic Printer. The phone is available starting Thursday, November 16.

If you’re a real fan of Lineage 2 Revolution and Samsung’s latest premium phablet, we suggest you place your order now because only 10,000 units will be available. The phone specs and features are still the same so don’t expect anything new.

You’ll get the basics: a 6.3-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED screen, 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution, 64/128/256GB storage, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor or Samsung Exynos 8895, 12MP + 12MP dual cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, and a 3300mAh battery. Out of the box, the phablet runs Android 7.1 Nougat but it can be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

VIA: Phone Arena