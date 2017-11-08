Just a couple of days ago, the unlocked Sony Xperia XZ1 was offered at a discounted price on Amazon–from $699 to $599. And now, another Xperia smartphone, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra, is receiving a significant price cut. Cost is now down to $297.99 from the original $399.99 price. Amazon ships the phone from the US to almost anywhere in the world.

This particular Xperia device was first announced in February with a beautiful screen and big camera. It went up for sale on Best Buy and Amazon just last July complete with a large 6-inch screen with edge to edge display, Corning Gorilla Glass, narrow grip, 23MP rear camera with hybrid autofocus, 16MP front-facing camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer), 4GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion (256GB max), and a MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-core processor. The phone also features Sony Audio Technologies like Stereo recording audio technology, SmartAmp, and Clear Audio+ for high-quality audio all the time.

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra runs on Android 7.0 Nougat but it should receive Android 8.0 Oreo soon. It is powered by a 2700mAh battery with Quick Charge tech and QNOVO Adaptive Charging.

These price cuts and discounts being offered by Sony could mean phones aren’t selling well. It’s either that or new Xperia phones are on the way.

SOURCE: Amazon

