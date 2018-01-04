Xiaomi is once again looking for new beta testers. The top Chinese phone maker began searching for stock Android Oreo beta testers for Mi A1 and MIUI 9 beta testers for Redmi 5A last month. It’s starting 2018 by searching for new mobile beta testers for the Android Oreo-based MIUI Global Beta ROM for the new Mi MIX 2 phone.

The Mi MIX 2 launched in September as another bezel-less phone. It’s due for an Oreo update and now Xiaomi is ready to be helped by beta testers in figuring out possible bugs and kinks.

The test is for the MIUI Global ROM Android Oreo. Feel free to sign up and join the Beta Team. Test Android Oreo on the Mi Mix 2 before the public version is released to a bigger audience. If you’re already part of the MIUI Beta Team whether as a Moderator, Super Moderator, Designer, or Bug Hunter, you don’t have to re-apply. You can go ahead and try the beta version.

This program is open to everyone with Mi MIX 2 anywhere in the world. Your phone must have the latest MIUI Global Developer ROM. As a tester, you will be communicating through QQ in English with other beta testers. Promise to be active on the forum and willingly discuss with other beta group members. Deadline for application is January 8, 11:59PM (Beijing Time). Xiaomi will send a message if you are selected to be one of the beta testers.

SOURCE: MIUI