BlackBerry may have the Motion as its latest entry but the company won’t stop with promoting the KEYOne as an Android phone with physical keyboard offering. The BlackBerry KEYOne Verizon model was recently made ready on B&H Photo while the AT&T model was offered last month. The phone will soon come to other regions. Sales are doing well despite some issues on the display that failed a bend test and then reinforced with more adhesive.

Today, Best Buy is offering the BlackBery KEYOne for only $499.99 as Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. You can choose between the Verizon variant or the GSM unlocked version. Offer is only for available for 24 hours, on October 18, 2017, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM (CT) so hurry if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on one on BestBuy.com and Best Buy stores. Amazon is also expected to put the BlackBerry KEYOne on sale but there is no special announcement yet.

To review the specs of the KEYOne, this Android-powered BlackBerry smartphone features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, 8MP front-facing cam, 12MP rear camera, 32GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 3GB RAM, 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core chipset, physical keyboard with touch actions, 4G LTE connectivity, USB Type C, and 3505mAh battery.

The BlackBerry KEYOne runs on Android 7.1 Nougat OS but will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo soon.