Android 8.0 Oreo has already hit the HTC U11 a few days ago. It’s been ready for weeks but needed some more testing. People started to question when the other U11 variants will be released and good news: the HTC U11 Life Unlocked version is now eligible to receive the cookie update. It was HTC’S VP for Product Management Mo Versi himself who shared the information on his twitter.

HTC U11 Life customers are next with the Oreo OS update. That’s quick considering the smartphone was only unveiled officially beginning of November. The Taiwanese tech giant did promise Oreo would be ready within 30 days of launch.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update will deliver a number of new features and enhancements to your device such as adaptive icons, picture-in-picture mode, Bluetooth audio support, and unread notification app badges. Standard improvements will be noticeable in battery life, bootup speed, mobile security, and power management. The Settings menu have been improved while new emojis are also available. We’re assuming the latest Android security patch level is also included.

The update can now be downloaded. It is recommended you connect to WiFi for a more stable connection while downloading. Note that the US version of the HTC U11 Life is ready for Oreo. The Europe variant runs Android One but we’re assuming Oreo will also roll out for the phone.

HTC u11 life unlocked customers! You're next with Oreo! It's available to download starting today! Thank you! — Mo Versi (@moversi) November 30, 2017

SOURCE: Mo Versi