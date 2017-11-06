Another Sony Xperia phone is getting a $100 discount. The Sony Xperia XZ1 which was announced only last August after a series of leaked specs and hands-on images only went up for purchase on Amazon last September. And now only less than a couple of months after release, it’s getting a price cut. We’re not surprised about this move because the Japanese tech giant has been putting up several of its phones on sale the past few weeks.

Now listed on Amazon with a new price is the Sony Xperia XZ1 Factory Unlocked Phone. The 64GB variant is available in four colors: Venus Pink, Black, Moonlit Blue, and Warm Silver. In case you’ve been living under a rock, this one comes equipped with a 19MP rear camera with Motion Eye system, 3D scanning tech, 13MP selfie camera with flash, a 5.2-inch screen with 1080p Full HD HDR Triluminous display, Corning Glass 5, Smart Amp and S-Force front-surround sound, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4G LTE, 4GB RAM, and a 2700mAh battery. The device already runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The phone is unlocked so you can use any SIM with it from compatible GSM or LTE mobile carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS, Straight Talk, and Simple Mobile among others.

SOURCE: Amazon