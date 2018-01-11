HTC U11 phone owners in the EMEA region will be happy to know the Android Oreo update is now available. The said update has been delayed for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa but it’s ready now for those of you waiting for the new version of the mobile OS. Expect to receive an OTA alert or notification on your phone anytime soon but make sure you have at least 1.31GB available memory before the download can start and finish the installation.

This Android 8.0 update brings system enhancement, icon badges, detailed notifications, and better performance by the HTC Helper and the Edge Launcher.

In the United States, HTC is also rolling out another round of update to the U11. You should be receiving the 2.42.617.1 software version that already includes the December Android security patch and some more system enhancements.

To review, the HTC U11 received the Android 8.0 Oreo build back in November. The Unlocked HTC U11 also received the cookie version. Last week, we learned the SunShine tool now supports Android Oreo in HTC U11. Other countries that have Android Oreo on HTC U11 include its home country Taiwan, Vietnam, and Australia.

We’re assuming the same Android 8.0 Oreo update for the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra and will be ready soon.

