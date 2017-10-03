Both the Nokia group and its mother company, HMD, have confirmed the Android 8.0 Oreo OS update will be available for all Nokia Android smartphones. The Nokia 8 flagship will run the Oreo version out of the box while the Nokia, Nokia, 5, and the Nokia 6 will receive it before 2017 ends. That’s great news already but even greater news–the phones will receive Android P.

Okay, it may be too early to talk about Android P but as we always say, it’s never to early to discuss devices in advance. We’ve been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and now it’s Android P’s turn. We first mentioned it last week when we learned Google may be working to better integrate Android Things with Chromecast and possible Android P features.

In a special event held in the Philippines, Nokia said their phones will be updated to Android P next year once Google releases the new version of the platform. It’s not really surprising to hear that but we appreciate Nokia making the effort to assure consumers that their phones will still be able to support future Android versions. We’re not sure about Android Q but that one is really too early to tell.

VIA: PhoneArena