We recently wrote about Sony’s Open Devices Program and how you are now able to build your own Android Oreo AOSP-based custom ROM for Xperia devices that are now supported under this program. Basically, Sony unlocks the bootloaders of these supported devices and allows users – using the Android Open Source Project as foundation – to build a custom ROM that is as close to stock Android as possible without Sony’s UI skin.

Today, Sony is announcing that it is now including its 2017 flagships – the Xperia XZ1 and the Xperia XZ1 Compact – to the list of devices supported under the company’s Open Devices program. So if you want to see how stock Android will run on your Xperia XZ1, you don’t need to go looking for a custom ROM to do that – Sony will actually allow you to build one on your own and flash it to your devices.

Of course, building your own AOSP ROM – with Android Oreo now available – takes a bit of skill and some knowledge of code. But don’t worry, if you are courageous enough, Sony has a build guide for you to follow.

We will need to remind you, though, that flashing a custom ROM means that you will be losing all the DRM-protected features of your Xperia device – mostly audio and camera enhancements. Also supported under the program are these devices – the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Performance, Xperia X and Xperia X Compact.

SOURCE: Sony