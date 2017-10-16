Okay. You’ve probably seen the BlackBerry Motion already when it was officially announced last week but you haven’t seen it in action yet. We can’t wait to get our hands on one and do a review but for now, you may want to watch this video on YouTube posted by BlackBerry Mobile. The new Android-powered BlackBerry phone (or is it a BlackBerry-powered Android phone?!) is being shown off in full.

The latest full-touch Android smartphone may remind you of older BlackBerry devices like the Priv or the KEYone but sans the physical QWERTY keyboard.

The phone appears to have angular edges on top but a bit rounded on the bottom edges. The home button shows the BlackBerry logo. It is where the Fingerprint Sensor is also embedded. The back panel has a textured design which we’re assuming is for a safer and more ergonomic grip. There is no dual camera on both sides but there appears to be flash.

BlackBerry has decided to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack with the USB Type C port. The phone is not as sleek and slim but the 5.5-inch IPS LCD is just right. As for the OS, this one still runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat but we won’t be surprised if it will receive Android 8.0 Oreo before 2017 is over.

Check out the BlackBerry Motion in action below: