The Android 8.0 Oreo update has been rolling out to a number of smartphones already but it has yet to be received in Turkey. Not one Samsung device in the country is known to run Oreo but we know the new software version will be available for eligible phones in early 2018. Samsung is working on the Turkish version of Android 8.0 and looks like it will be a happy new year for loyal users of phones from the South Korean tech giant.

Specifically, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 will get the cookie update. We can’t say yet if it will be the public version but we won’t be surprised if the beta test program will be announced first.

The Oreo update for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to roll out in early 2018. The Galaxy Note 8’s Android 8.0 update is also expected to follow. Actually, it’s not really clear if the information shared on the Turkish website is particularly for Turkey but it is safe to assume it will be for the European region.

Once the Oreo update is ready, expect the software update to roll out quickly as made possible by the new multi-CSC firmware structure. Other Galaxy phones may follow but we’ll not focus on that yet. For now, we’ll wait for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 to get a bite of Oreo.

