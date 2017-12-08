We’ve seen the Xiaomi Redmi and Redmi 5 Plus a while ago and as promised, a new Huawei phone is also ready on the same day. The top Chinese OEM has just released the Nova 2S as a follow-up to the Nova 2 and the Nova 2 Plus. The new variant is another mid-ranger that offers specs and features that are good enough for flagship models.

The Huawei Nova 2S boasts a 6-inch FullView display, 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, fingerprint scanner, 16MP RGB plus 20 MP Monochrome dual camera setup, 20MP camera + 2MP selfie dual camera with f/2.0 lens, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, Kirin 960 processor, and a 3340 mAh battery. The phone already uses USB-C and supports Face Unlock for mobile security and authentication. Fast charging is done by the Huawei SuperCharge feature that can juice up the battery to 50% within half an hour.

Pricing starts at CNY2,699 ($408) for the entry-level version with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. The 6GB + 64GB variant costs CNY 2,999 ($453) while the 6GB + 128GB model is CNY3,499 ($528). You can choose from various colors: Rose Gold, Blue, Gray, and Black.

The Huawei Nova 2S already runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 out of the box. Item is now available on Vmall.com.

SOURCE: Huawei, Vmall