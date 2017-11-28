Just yesterday, we told you about the Android 8.0 Oreo OS update ready to roll out for two Sony Xperia phones–the Xperia XZ and XZs. We know the company will continue to make similar announcements and the next lucky device to get a taste of the cookie is the Xperia X Performance. The same build number 41.3.A.0.401 is rolling out for the phone because all three models have similar firmware.

If you own either the dual SIM or the single SIM variant, expect to receive an OTA. Both F8131 and F8132 models can be upgraded to the newest Android 8.0 with the same new features and enhancements as with the XZ phones.

This particular Oreo release will deliver a number of new features plus improvements. As with the Xperia XZ and XZs, the X Performance will receive App Shortcuts, Xperia Actions, updated reminders, Autofill, and Smart text selection.

You may notice the Redesigned Shortcuts that can be accessed by a long-press with easy access to some actions. Xperia Actions will suggest settings based on your previous usage and behavior. It also boasts some new gaming and commuting features for the busy bee. Reminders can be set to remind you of unfinished tasks like messages or drafts. Smart Text Selection can contextually recognize and suggest more useful options based on the text you select. Last but not the list, Autofill allows your system to save personal information and fill in forms quickly.

