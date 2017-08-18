Aside from the rest of the ZenFone 4 variants being revealed yesterday, ASUS also mentioned something about Android O. Tthe next OS will be ready for the ZenFone 4 once Android O is released. The new ZenFone runs ZenUI 4.0 but will be ready for Android O to improve performance and get some new features. At the moment though, the ZenUI 4.0 is already good enough for the new ZenFone 4 phones being the lightest Android UI skin by the Taiwanese tech giant.

Compared to the previous ZenUI, you will notice faster and smoother performance especially when running most frequently used apps. The old ZenUI’s pre-installed apps have been removed so from 35, they are down to 13. That’s removing a lot of bloatware while making the operation more intuitive than ever.

Making this new ZenUI unique is the Twin Apps feature that allows two social media accounts to be opened on one device. This probably means you can launch the same apps twice on one device. There’s also the Page Marker as a bookmarks app that can be very useful in many ways.

ASUS’ Head of Global Content Marketing Marcel Campos shared the good news that aside from the ZenFone 4, the ZenFone 3 series will also be receiving the Android O update. We have no idea if it will be ready before this year ends or will follow in 2018.

As we’ve seen in Developer Previews, Android O will bring several improvements to some Nougat features like unread notification app badges, enhanced Bluetooth audio support, picture-in-picture mode, and adaptive icons.

SOURCE: ASUS