HMD Global introduced the Nokia phones beta labs program for Android 8.0 Oreo a couple of months ago for the Nokia 8 smartphone. It was opened and now made available for the Nokia 5. The beta update hasn’t rolled out for the Nokia 6 mid-range phone yet but will be available soon. The cookie update is now on the Nokia phones beta labs as per HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas.

The Android 8.0 Oreo beta for Nokia 5 is ready so watch out for any OTA or alert from the company. Expect it to be the another successful release since beta testing has been happening. This update will deliver a number of Oreo features such as Google Assistant integration for third-party apps and accessories, Adaptive Icons, Downloadable Fonts, Ambient Screen, Notification Dots, Wide-gamut Color, Wi-Fi Settings, new emojis, and Extended Battery Life.

After the Nokia 8 flagship phone, the Nokia 5 and 6 will receive the much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo OS update. Next will be the Nokia 3 that is believed to be skipping the Android 7.1.2 Nougat release.

The Nokia phones beta labs program has proven to be effective in its goal to create a smoother Nokia phone experience on Android Oreo on each remaining Nokia device owner.

VIA: Juho Sarvikas

SOURCE: Nokia