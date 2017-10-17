Sharp announced the AQUOS R phone last April. It was loaded with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 835 processor so we can consider it as a flagship phone. It was followed by the AQUOS S2 which launched in China with a bezel-less display. This time around, the Japanese consumer electronics company is rolling out the AQUOS R compact. Obviously, it’s the watered-down version of the original Aquos R.

Softbank will release the smartphone this coming December. The device sports a 4.9-inch IGZO display with Full HD+ 2032 × 1080 resolution that stretches to the edges but with a rounded shape. It fits the hand perfectly with its narrow frame. You can see a status bar and camera on top of the display. The display offers playback for non-HDR content with the Virtual HDR feature.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The smartphone also boasts of 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. For mobile photography, there’s the standard camera setup with SELPHY function.

The SHARP AQUOS R Compact is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, WiFi, and a 2500 mAh battery. It is waterproof and dustproof which means it can survive being dropped underwater or dusty environments. Color options include Amethyst Purple, Diamond Yellow, Tourmaline Black, and Moon White.

