The Huawei Mate 9 may have launched over a year ago but it still is a great phone from the top Chinese OEM. The company announced the phone will receive Android 8.0 Oreo update. It’s being prepped for release with the limited public beta available since October. Testing actually ended last month and now it’s available, at least, for the Mate 9 owners in China.

If you’re in China and has the Mate 9 handset, expect to receive a notification from Huawei or your mobile carrier. If you haven’t received any, you can always check your phone settings manually. Feel free to check the Huawei Mobile Services app and get the latest EMUI 8.0 update.

There are several Huawei Mate 9 variants but all of them can be upgraded to the newest Android OS version. The Huawei Mate 9 MHA-AL00, Mate 9 Porsche Edition, Mate 9 Pro Full Netcom Version LON-AL00, and Mate 9 Full Netcom Version MHA-TL00 are supported.

Some important Android 8.0 Oreo features that can be expected include better Google Assistant integration, picture-in-picture (PIP), updated design elements, and battery optimization. You may also see some new dynamic wallpapers, AI enhancements, and an updated desktop UI mode.

No information when the global variant of the Huawei Mate 9 will be available but it should roll out soon.

VIA: MyDrivers