We have a feeling some people are more interested to know about when their phone is going to get the Oreo update. However, for those who haven’t even tried the Nougat and are stuck with Lollipop, they want to know when they will get a taste of the new Android dessert. Rogers, the Canadian mobile carrier, has just upgraded its OS schedule for some of its phone offerings like the Google Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, Pixel, Pixel XL, Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo, and the BlackBerry DTEK50.

Software update for the BlackBerry DTEK50 is now available. It’s still on Android 6.0 but now with several bug fixes. The Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo which runs Android 6.0.1 can now receive the Nougat OS update plus some important security updates.

As for the Google-branded phones, the Android 7.1.2-running devices, specifically the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, they can now be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. The older Nexus 6P will follow next week. Meanwhile, the Google Nexus 6 which already runs Android 7.1.1 will only receive security updates.

Rogers has provided a long list mobile devices with information on what current OS each one is running plus the next coming OS update and availability. It is interesting to note Canada is getting the Oreo update early. This means related announcements will be heard in the United States in the coming weeks.

SOURCE: Rogers