Our list of mobile devices receiving Android 8.0 Oreo is getting longer. After the HTC U11 Life, HTC U11, Samsung Galaxy S6, OnePlus 5, and Sony Xperia XZ/XZs, the Nokia 3 will follow the Nokia 5 and 6 to get a bite off the cookie. This is another bit of good news aside from the Nokia 2 becoming available on Amazon.

The phone will skip Android 7.1.2 Nougat and will jump to version Android 8.0 according to HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas. There is no official announcement but the information came as a reply to another tweet. We’ve been expecting Oreo since HMD already made known their plans to roll out Android 8.0 for Nokia phones.

As with the Android Oreo OS update for Nokia 5, 6, and 8, the Nokia 3 will receive new emojis, Google Assistant integration for 3rd-party apps, Ambient Screen, Downloadable Fonts, Extended Battery Life, Wide-gamut Color, Notification Dots, Wi-Fi Settings, and Adaptive Icons. We’re not sure if this will include the Night Light feature like the Nokia 8. We’re just glad Oreo is ready for this Nokia Android phone.

It seems the Nokia phones beta labs program has been effective in reintroducing the mobile pioneer. The Nokia 3 is a budget-friendly phone and the fact that it’s getting the new Oreo update makes it worth the price.

VIA: NPU