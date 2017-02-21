Guess what the next dessert Google will serve the Android community? Obviously, it will be Android O. But what could the ‘O’ be? We bet you’re thinking Oreo right now like most people and the latest tweet by Google’s SVP for Android, Chrome OS & Play Hiroshi Lockheimer just basically showed the world an Orea cake. Sweet! The cake yes but honestly, we’re not convinced it will be Oreo because the past couple of years, our guesses were always incorrect.

After the Android KitKat was launched in 2013, we started wondering if Google would be making similar deals with other brands as it did with Nestle. The tech giant hasn’t made any and only introduced more generic names from Lollipop to Marshmallow to Nougat. We were rooting for Lemon Square or Lemon Meringue Pie, Mousse or M&M’s, and either Nutella or New York Cheesecake but we never made a correct guess.

Just like in the past, Lockheimer is once again trolling us. Last year, he hinted that the next Android update would be Nutella. Google even hinted on a Nori earlier so we don’t think this Oreo cake followed by boxes of Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks will be this year’s Android O and Android P for next year. Nope, Lockheimer won’t give away the real name of future Android versions that easily.

To review, Android has already served us the following sweet treats:

• Cupcake (Android 1.5)

• Donut (Android 1.6)

• Éclair (Android 2.0 – 2.1)

• Froyo (Android 2.2 – 2.2.3)

• Gingerbread (Android 2.3 – 2.3.7)

• Honeycomb (Android 3.0 – 3.2.6)

• Ice Cream Sandwich (Android 4.0 – 4.0.4)

• Jellybean (Android 4.1 – 4.3.1)

• KitKat (Android 4.4 – 4.4.4)

• Lollipop (Android 5.0)

• Marshmallow (Android 6.0)

• Nougat (Android 7.0)

We’re expecting that next version will be revealed at the Google I/O 2017 Conference this coming May. We won’t expect the official name until after a few months but we’re hoping to learn the new features at least. And yes, we’re hoping that before the Android O is announced, more Android devices will receive the Nougat update first.

SOURCE: Hiroshi Lockheimer (1),(2)