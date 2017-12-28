The Moto X4 first came to our senses back in August when an official retail distributor leaked the device. It soon hit the FCC before launch. We got our hands-on preview of first Android One offering of Project Fi in the United States. Unfortunately, the phone was delayed due to production issues but it is now ready unlocked and as an Amazon Prime Exclusive offering. The phone is also offered with a $150 discount on B&H, Newegg, and Best Buy.

The smartphone launched with Android One and we knew Android Oreo would arrive soon. The time has come as the OTA starts rolling out to the Android One edition. As promised and just before 2017 ends, Motorola releases Android Oreo update.

This Oreo update brings the common Android 8.0 features and improvements such as picture-in-picture mode, autofill, and the December 1 security patch level. An Android Oreo-powered Moto X4 is more powerful now. Not that the Project Fi version isn’t good enough but the cookie version of the Moto X4 has added features.

To review the specs, the smartphone comes equipped with a 5.2-inch screen, Full HD resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 32GB onboard storage, dual rear cameras, and 3GB of RAM. An OTA notification that the Oreo update is available should be received on the Moto X4 soon.

VIA: Reddit