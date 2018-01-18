Best of CES 2018: All The Latest Gadgets You May Have Missed

The International CES 2018 held in Las Vegas, Nevada is officially over. The first big tech event of the year has come and gone. After months of anticipation, the biggest brands and OEMs have already introduced new products, technologies, and innovations. Some of them we’ve featured beforehand. Many were leaked or teased but there are many new items we never knew would be released.

We started our coverage by telling you that Samsung would unveil three new C-Lab projects and seven commercial products. We’ve featured a few including the Family Hub smart fridge, the IoT products and services being integrated into SmartThings, the Digital Cockpit and a 5G-ready automotive solution in partnership with Harman, and who can forget, the Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone shown off in a private event. We’re not sure if it has the working rollable display already but we’re getting more excited.

LG, the other South Korean tech giant, unveiled the Raspberry Rose LG V30. There was no LG G7 yet but we’re expecting that one to be unveiled in March or April with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. The next premium flagship phone may also come with LG Pay. We haven’t heard anything major from LG as it is preparing for the G7 phone that is now believed to be undergoing changes as part of a possible rebranding. The company did announce the LG WK9 as the latest ThinQ Google Assistant touchscreen speaker and the ThinQ AI technology and new α (Alpha) 9 processor.

Sony introduced new Xperia phones with 120-degree selfie cameras and the MP-CD1 Mobile Projector that fits one’s pocket and projects on any surface. The latest Xperia phones were also shown off in a hands-on video. We’re hoping for a bigger announcement at the Mobile World Congress.

Smart Home Trends

Perhaps the star of the CES show was the Google Assistant. The tech giant’s very own smart voice assistant has been reported numerous times as this feature can be found in the dozens of new smart devices. We were introduced to several smart displays and smart speakers including those from Klipsch, the iHome iGV1 alarm clock, Lenovo Smart Display, ZOLO Model Zero, and Anker Innovations products. There’s also the Libratone TRACK+ Wireless In-Ear Earphones that allows adjustable noise cancellation.

Not all smart speakers have Google Assistant support because Alexa is their choice of smart assistant. Toshiba unveiled Alexa-powered six-in-one Symbio Smart Home Solution. They are joined by the Polk Command Bar in having thousands of Alexa skills.

There are many other smart home devices that were launched including those smart home solutions from GE ( smart ceiling fixtures, smart wall switch, and Sol lamp), Schlage smart lock, iOttie, LG ThinQ appliances (smart fridge, oven, and dishwasher), and more from Whirlpool. Other smart displays and smart TVs have been announced as well—BFGDs displays, Haier Android TVs, DISH TV, and the new 4K TVs from Sony and Hisense. We also heard of TiVo buying into “smart home”.

Computers, Smartphones, and Wearables

New computers, laptops, and accessories were unveiled as well including the Neo smartpen M1, Razer Project Linda, Planet Computers Gemini Pocket computer, HP Chromebooks and Chromebox, and the Acer Chromebook 11 with 10-hour battery.

The MWC 2018 may be happening next month but some OEMs chose CES to be their launching pads. Vivo showed off the phone with in-display fingerprint scanning tech while ASUS rolled out the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) with Full View screen and 4130mAh batt. Alcatel revealed three 18:9 bezel-less phones, and of course, those Sony Xperia XA2/XA2 Ultra/L2 smartphones.

When it comes to wearables, announced were the Forerunner 645 Music, Misfit Path, and the ZeTime Petite hybrid watch.

