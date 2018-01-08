We’ve told you about this last week and now the time has come for LG, the other South Korean tech giant, to tell us more about new ThinQ products and solutions. Aside from the AI technology and new α (Alpha) 9 processor, LG will introduce new smart kitchen devices to make a consumer’s everyday life easier. The new experience will start with the LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator which is obviously a smart fridge, the QuadWash dishwasher, and the EasyClean oven range.

The smart kitchen appliances promise to finish common tasks in less time, allowing you to spend more time with the people you love. The fridge features a large 29-inch touch LCD display that shows what’s inside and recipes you can try. If you plan on cooking, you can ask Alexa to send a recipe to the smart oven. Alexa will then tell you what to do. If you don’t what to cook on your own, you can just play music and stream from several services like iHeartRadio or Amazon Music.

Take advantage of the Smart Tag feature that lets you label or tag food you’re storing in the fridge. This way, you can keep track of quantity or expiration dates. You can be notified of expiration date or see if there’s still anything left inside the refrigerator where there is a wide-angle PanoramaView camera. Check the compatible app on your phone to see what’s inside even if you’re remote.

The LG EasyClean oven can access the Internet for recipes. The smart idea here is that the oven can preheat automatically if you need it to. If it needs cleaning, the oven will just notify you. To do the dishes, there’s the LG QuadWash dishwasher that knows how long you need to clean. The multi-motion spray arms promise to clean all dishes of different sizes and shapes.

LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company President Song Dae-hyun believes all these will bring good to the smart home industry and said, “LG’s use of artificial intelligence in the kitchen enhances the quality of life by offering innovative solutions to everyday struggles in the kitchen.”

SOURCE: LG