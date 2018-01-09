After the Misfit Vapor and the Misfit Command, Misfit has another offering in the form of the Misfit Path. This new wearable is actually a hybrid smartwatch that boasts the same minimalist design the brand is known for. Misfit is introducing this smartwatch that works as a health and fitness tracker as it can count calories burned, steps taken, and hours of sleep.

The Misfit Path notifies the user if there’s any new app alert, email, text, or call available with custom notifications. The watch also adds auto-update time and date functionality, second-time zone, movement reminders, and vibration alarms.

As with most smartwatches, it comes with a special smart button that functions as a remote control to connect smart devices, ring phone, take a photo, and play music. You cannot charge its battery but it can be replaced every six months. The device is water-resistant and swim-proof up to 50 meters. You can also change the straps depending on your style and mood.

Misfit Path will be ready in four color and style combinations: Stainless Steel with Gold Tone Accent, Gold Tone, Rose Tone, and Stainless Steel. Price tag reads $149.99. You can buy the smartwatch directly from misfit.com.

Misfit’s Genral Manager Preston Moxcey described the Path as “a significantly sleeker, smaller, more traditional-looking watch with smart capabilities that doesn’t require charging”. “Path only continues to prove that traditional watchmaking and contemporary technology can seamlessly coexist and elevate one another,” he added.