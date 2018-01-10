It’s almost worth the price of admission to the CES trade show in Las Vegas every year just to see the numerous new models of TVs being demoed on the show floor. At CES 2018, it’s no different – Sony and Hisense are taking the chance to launch new 4K TV models, all powered by Android TV.

Sony is launching the new Bravia A8F Series of OLED and LED TVs – particularly a 55-inch model and a 65-inch one. This series builds on the A1E series that came before it, incorporating the same Processor X1 Extreme and Acoustic Surface technology to give you a 4K HDR picture. This will run Android TV out of the box, and even integrates Google Assistant for hassle-free voice command operations.

Hisense is harping on its partnership with the FIFA 2018 World Cup as the perfect vehicle for its new H9E Plus Series 4K ULED Smart TVs. These are beautiful bezel-less displays with ultra-wide color gamut and Dolby HDR technology. As per usual, these TVs will also have Android TV as their “smart” element, but Hisense chose to go with Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands.

These TVs are top of the line, and they’re coming in new from these companies’ design teams – so prepare to spend a pretty penny for these, and then some. But if money is not a problem, then you will surely enjoy these new Android TVs.

