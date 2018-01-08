We haven’t heard anything new from Haier since the Haier Chromebook 11e received Google Play Store support in October. The brand has helped bring cheaper Chromebooks almost three years ago. We also learned about its plan to peddle Android fridge in the Asian markets. At this week’s CES, the consumer electronics and appliances brand has just introduced its plans for smart TVs that take advantage of Google’s Android TV platform to make the good old television become smarter and ready for the demands of today’s consumers.

This isn’t the first time that Haier is releasing out such as there are Haier Chromecast TVs already available. Haier teamed up with the tech giant to bring more Android TV models to key markets all over the world.

A Haier Android TV is expected to deliver a smarter experience so you can watch more content from different sources all over the Internet. New TV models will be released in North America middle of 2018 powered by Android Oreo.

Haier America’s President for Digital Products Group John Homlish said the company is excited to provide customers with the Android TV smart platform and Google Assistant built-in straight from Haier’s latest TVs. You can access the Google Play Store for Android TV and enjoy several apps such as Netflix and YouTube TV so you can watch new TV shows, movies, videos, and millions of songs of different genres.

CES 2018 will be Haier’s launching pad for the new smart TVs with built-in Google Assistant and Android TV.

SOURCE: Haier