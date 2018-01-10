Libratone is another name known for premium quality earphones. It’s not as popular as the biggest brands out there but it certainly has a following. We’ve seen the ZIPP, ONE Click, One STYLE, and TOO Bluetooth Speakers. The ZIPP even got an upgrade last year. At the CES 2018 show, the company is showing off new earphones that take advantage of noise-canceling technology.

The Libratone TRACK+ Wireless In-Ear Earphones is the latest addition to the brand’s lineup of in-ear accessories. Making this pair a winner are the four levels of adjustable noise cancellation and of course, its wireless nature. It’s basically the Q Adapt but sans the unruly cable. The TRACK+ is close to the Q Adapt On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless introduced before but that pair is the first ever to support Android Oreo’s fast pairing. Levels of noise-cancellation may not matter to some people but there are those that need to still be aware of what’s happening around.

The pair comes equipped with the standard Bluetooth connectivity. The Bluetooth +1 feature lets you link two Libratone headphones so two persons can listen to one source at the same time. It’s IPX4 water-resistant, has a smart button, power switch, and micro USB connectivity.

The Libratone TRACK+ Wireless In-Ear Earphones will be sold for $199 once released in key markets.

VIA: SlashGear