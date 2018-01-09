ASUS wants to start the year right by rolling out a new smartphone. We saw the ASUS ZenFone 3 Max just before 2017 ended and now here’s another ZenFone Max–the ZenFone Max Plus (M1). It doesn’t follow the ZenFone 4 Max but the ZenFone Max Plus series which is known for its larger battery. The M1 phone boasts another high capacity battery at 4130mAh that can last up to 26 days in standby mode. The device comes equipped with a 5.7-inch Full View display and 16MP dual cameras.

The phone makes use of an advanced power management so the battery will last really long. The display boasts a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.5D front glass design, and an 80% screen-to-body ratio which is almost bezel-less. The new ZenFone Max Plus is packed inside a premium metal body build. You can choose from among these colors: Azure Silver, Sunlight Gold, and Deepsea Black.

The ZenFone Max Series is a new series and the M1 is the first ever model. The new lineup aims to deliver high-capacity Android phones for those looking for powerful battery despite the slim and sleek body. When it comes to mobile photography, the M1 won’t be left behind because of its 16MP PixelMaster main camera with wide f/2.0 aperture lens and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) plus a 120° wide-angle, f/2.0 selfie camera.

SOURCE: ASUS