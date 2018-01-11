More Google Assistant-powered devices are coming our way. DISH is joining the smart home frenzy by announcing that it will take advantage of the virtual voice assistant to control the television through a DISH voice remote, smartphone, or smart speaker. If you use a Hopper DVR, Joey client, or Wally single-tuner HD receiver, you can simply voice out commands and say “Hey Google, do this or do that” and the Google Assistant will do the work for you.

You can talk in either English or Spanish and other languages soon. DISH made it possible so more customers can use the Google Assistant to do many things for them and not just control their smart TVs. DISH teamed up with Google to use the smart assistant on their products to put forward the smart home and hands-free TV experience.

DISH customers can soon use the service to control their TV viewing experience straight from their Android smartphone or Google Home. Feel to navigate the user interface, search content, play, pause, rewind, or fast-forward a video. Search content by genre, actor, or title by simply saying the voice commands.

Listed below are samples you can ask the Google Assistant to do:

● “Change channel to ESPN”

● “Go to the History Channel”

● “Find the Big Bang Theory”

● “Search for Game of Thrones”

● “Search for home improvement shows”

● “Show me Tom Hanks movies”

● “Skip forward”

● “Tune to channel 130”

● “Pause”

● “Play This is Us”

● “Rewind 30 seconds”

● “Resume”

SOURCE: DISH