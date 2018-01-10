Klipsch is an old and trusted name in the audio industry. Audiophiles are familiar with the brand that has transcended into the Android market. This time around, the American brand is joining forces with Frontier to bring the two smart speakers at the forefront of the smart home game. The company has just introduced two Heritage speakers named as “The One” and “The Three”.

Frontier Smart Technologies provides the smart audio platform and combines it with the power of the Google Assistant to the two speakers. The latter is the tech giant’s virtual voice assistant that is being integrated into a lot of new smart displays, smart speakers, mobile devices, and smart home appliances.

The Klipsch Heritage Wireless speakers also come with Bluetooth technology and built-in Chromecast. The smaller of the two, The One, offers a 30W stereo audio quality, 8-hour battery, and a $349 price tag. The bigger version, The Three, is also a 2.1 stereo speaker but now with 60 watts of power. It’s priced at $499 and also has Chromecast and Bluetooth 4.2 built-in.

This week’s CES introduced us to more Google Assistant-powered smart devices including the iHome iGV1, Lenovo Smart Display, Whirlpool smart appliances, Haier Android TV devices, and the Schlage smart lock among others.

SOURCE: Frontier Silicon