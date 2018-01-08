The name Schlage is almost synonymous to locks and deadbolts. For decades, the brand has been offering products you can rely on to keep homes secure. In the early days of smart homes, the Schlage LiNK system was introduced with Android app support. We were introduced to the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt only last year where it also received more Android compatibility. We knew then it would receive more Android features soon including Google Assistant.

The virtual voice assistant is now integrated this first quarter of the year. This means you can simply say “Ok Google, open/lock the door” and the door will open or close magically. It’s not magic but voice command makes it possible for stuff at home to function without any push of a button.

What’s more good news, you can use either Android or iOS phone with Google Assistant to access your door with the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt. Of course, this still needs the Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter and the Schlage Sense app. It’s one of the many ways the smart home game is advancing and we’re expecting more similar devices, services, and features will be launched at this week’s CES 2018 event.

Schlage continues to improve home security not just by coming with better and stronger locks. The company also invests in software and systems to keep up with the times. Consumers need something modern and easy to use and this Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is just the perfect combination or hardware and software. Some other important features include the ability to create to 30 unique passcodes, access code scheduling, Wi-Fi Adapter integration, Google Assistant, history, and Settings and battery management.